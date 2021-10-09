26 Corona suspects found positive on Saturday

Aurangabad, Oct 9:

In all, 26 Corona suspects were found positive on Saturday. For details refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from District Civil Hospital area - 1, N-4 Cidco - 3 and Others - 5.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Phulambri, Sillod (One each). Paithan - 3, Gangapur - 4, Vaijapur - 7.

2 die; total deaths: 3586

A 57 years old woman from Ghari (Changatpuri), Paithan and 35 years old man from Vadod Chartha, Sillod died in private hospitals.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on October 9

New patients: 26 (City 09 Rural 17)

Total patients: 1,48,858

Cured - 1,45,113

Discharged today: 18 (City 05 13 rural)

Active: 159

Deaths: 3586 (02 die on Saturday)