26 Corona suspects found positive on Saturday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 9, 2021 11:05 PM2021-10-09T23:05:02+5:302021-10-09T23:05:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Oct 9: In all, 26 Corona suspects were found positive on Saturday. For details refer to the box ...
In all, 26 Corona suspects were found positive on Saturday. For details refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from District Civil Hospital area - 1, N-4 Cidco - 3 and Others - 5.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Phulambri, Sillod (One each). Paithan - 3, Gangapur - 4, Vaijapur - 7.
2 die; total deaths: 3586
A 57 years old woman from Ghari (Changatpuri), Paithan and 35 years old man from Vadod Chartha, Sillod died in private hospitals.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on October 9
New patients: 26 (City 09 Rural 17)
Total patients: 1,48,858
Cured - 1,45,113
Discharged today: 18 (City 05 13 rural)
Active: 159
Deaths: 3586 (02 die on Saturday)