27 dengue patients found in 2 days

Aurangabad, Sept 22:

Dengue is spreading its tentacles rapidly in the district, with the 27 fresh patients detected within two days.

The city has more patients than rural areas.

District Malaria officer Ravindra Dhole said that mapping of each patient is being done and measures are being taken to prevent its spread.

“The District Malaria Office sent a letter to the private hospitals asking them to provide information of dengue patients. Employees were deployed to collect information of patients and take preventive measures in the areas where a patent is detected,” he added.

A total of 105 patients were detected in the current month so far.

As per the Government records, 77 patients were found in government hospitals. Of them, 65 were from within the jurisdiction of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). Nearly 28 patients were detected in private hospitals.

The health machinery is laying stress on mapping and taking measures after finding a patient in an area.

“A survey is being conducted in those areas which have no patient. Mosquito breeding places are being destroyed,” the health official said.