28 Corona suspects found positive on Friday

Aurangabad, July 30:

In all, 28 Corona suspects were found positive on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Ghati area, Milindnagar, Mukundwadi (One each). Balkishannagar - 2, Beed By-pass - 3, Others - 4.

Patients found in the rural areas Shendra MIDC, Gangapur, Bajajnagar (One each). Others - 13.

5 die; total deaths: 3495

A 65 years old woman from Loni Vaijapur, 45 years old man from Gangalwadi, Paithan, 66 years old man from Balajinagar, Sillod died in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

A 55 years old man from Balanagar, Paithan and 37 years old man from Pimpalgaon, Sillod died in private hospitals.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district July 30

New patients: 28 (City 12 Rural 16)

Total patients: 1,47,372

Cured - 1,43,586

Discharged today: 36 (City 09 27 rural)

Active: 291

Deaths: 3495 (05 die on Friday)