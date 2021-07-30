28 Corona suspects found positive on Friday
Aurangabad, July 30: In all, 28 Corona suspects were found positive on Friday. For details, refer to the box ...
In all, 28 Corona suspects were found positive on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Ghati area, Milindnagar, Mukundwadi (One each). Balkishannagar - 2, Beed By-pass - 3, Others - 4.
Patients found in the rural areas Shendra MIDC, Gangapur, Bajajnagar (One each). Others - 13.
5 die; total deaths: 3495
A 65 years old woman from Loni Vaijapur, 45 years old man from Gangalwadi, Paithan, 66 years old man from Balajinagar, Sillod died in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
A 55 years old man from Balanagar, Paithan and 37 years old man from Pimpalgaon, Sillod died in private hospitals.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district July 30
New patients: 28 (City 12 Rural 16)
Total patients: 1,47,372
Cured - 1,43,586
Discharged today: 36 (City 09 27 rural)
Active: 291
Deaths: 3495 (05 die on Friday)