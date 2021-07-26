Aurangabad, July 26:

In all, 28 Corona suspects found positive on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Osmanpura, Ulkanagari (One each). Others - 2.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Phulambri, Kannad (One each). Sillod - 2, Vaijapur - 7, Paithan - 12.

3 die; total deaths: 3488

A 27 years old man from Kaigaon, 48 years old man from Vishnunagar died in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

A 53 years old man from Bajajnagar died in a private hospital.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district July 26

New patients: 28 (City 04 Rural 24)

Total patients: 1,47,233

Cured - 1,43,452

Discharged today: 34 (City 03 31 rural)

Active: 293

Deaths: 3488 (03 die on Monday)