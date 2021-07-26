28 Corona suspects found positive on Monday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 26, 2021 10:50 PM2021-07-26T22:50:02+5:302021-07-26T22:50:02+5:30
Aurangabad, July 26: In all, 28 Corona suspects found positive on Monday. For details, refer to the box given ...
In all, 28 Corona suspects found positive on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Osmanpura, Ulkanagari (One each). Others - 2.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Phulambri, Kannad (One each). Sillod - 2, Vaijapur - 7, Paithan - 12.
3 die; total deaths: 3488
A 27 years old man from Kaigaon, 48 years old man from Vishnunagar died in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
A 53 years old man from Bajajnagar died in a private hospital.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district July 26
New patients: 28 (City 04 Rural 24)
Total patients: 1,47,233
Cured - 1,43,452
Discharged today: 34 (City 03 31 rural)
Active: 293
Deaths: 3488 (03 die on Monday)