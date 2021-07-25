28 Corona suspects found positive on Sunday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 25, 2021 10:55 PM2021-07-25T22:55:02+5:302021-07-25T22:55:02+5:30
Aurangabad, July 25:
In all, 28 Corona suspects found positive on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Pisadevi, Bahadurpura, ICon Hospital, Samtanagar, New Vishalnagar (One each). Garkheda area - 2, Others - 4.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad - 1. Gangapur, Paithan (Two each). Kannad - 4, Vaijapur - 8.
2 die; total deaths: 3485
A 75 years old woman from Bhiv Dhanora, Gangapur and 66 years old man from Panchakki area died in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district July 25
New patients: 28 (City 11 Rural 17)
Total patients: 1,47,208
Cured - 1,43,418
Discharged today: 30 (City 03 27 rural)
Active: 302
Deaths: 3485 (02 die on Sunday)