Aurangabad, Aug 12:

In all, 28 Corona suspects found positive on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Bhadkal Gate, Seven Hills area, Begumpura, Mama Chowk, Padampura (One each). Others - 6.

Patients found in rural areas are from Kannad - 1, Gangapur - 4, Paithan - 5, Vaijapur - 8.

One dies; total deaths: 3517

A 55 years old woman from Mali Bhogargaon, Vaijapur died at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

1227145 vaccinated in district

In all, 1227145 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till August 12. So far, 613036 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 469273 took first dose while 143763 took second dose. In all, 614109 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 433509 took first dose while 180600 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district August 12

New patients: 28 (City 10 Rural 18)

Total patients: 1,47,696

Cured - 1,43,941

Discharged today: 19 (City 04 15 rural)

Active: 238

Deaths: 3517 (01 dies on Thursday)