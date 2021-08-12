28 Corona suspects found positive on Thursday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 12, 2021 10:15 PM2021-08-12T22:15:01+5:302021-08-12T22:15:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Aug 12: In all, 28 Corona suspects found positive on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given ...
Aurangabad, Aug 12:
In all, 28 Corona suspects found positive on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Bhadkal Gate, Seven Hills area, Begumpura, Mama Chowk, Padampura (One each). Others - 6.
Patients found in rural areas are from Kannad - 1, Gangapur - 4, Paithan - 5, Vaijapur - 8.
One dies; total deaths: 3517
A 55 years old woman from Mali Bhogargaon, Vaijapur died at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
1227145 vaccinated in district
In all, 1227145 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till August 12. So far, 613036 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 469273 took first dose while 143763 took second dose. In all, 614109 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 433509 took first dose while 180600 took second dose.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district August 12
New patients: 28 (City 10 Rural 18)
Total patients: 1,47,696
Cured - 1,43,941
Discharged today: 19 (City 04 15 rural)
Active: 238
Deaths: 3517 (01 dies on Thursday)Open in app