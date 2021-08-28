28 members nominated on different BoS

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

A total of 28 members from the different colleges and subjects were nominated on the various Board of Studies of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

Of them, six were nominated from the postgraduate teacher category while the remaining are from the ‘college-teaching’ group.

All of them were nominated in the recent Standing Committee meeting.

The names of nominated members are as follows; Dr Nalini Ramchandra Chondekar (Education Administration) from Government College of Education-Aurangabad, Dr Yogesh Kishanrao Bhade (Public Administration) from Vivekanand College, Dr Atul Bapurao Pawar (Psychology) from Deogiri College, Dr Shyam Kondiba Sarje (English) from Siddhart College of Arts, Commerce and Science-Jafrabad (Jalna), Dr Qazi Naveed Ahmed Siddiqui (Urdu) from Maulana Azad College and Dr Gautam Murlidhar Gaikwad (Educaion Psychology) from Government College of Education-Aurangabad, Dr Sushil Uttamrao Boarde, Dr Navid-us-Sahar Ahmed Mohiuddin ( both Education Administration), Dr Urjit Karvande and Dr Kaniz Fatema (both Education Psychology), Mohammed Yunus Md Yusuf (Civil Engineering), Dr Bharat Bhimrot (Psychology) and Dr Syed Shaukat Ali, Dr Sambhaji Kale (Economics) and Syed Saadullah (Mechanial Engineering).