By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 12, 2021 10:20 PM2021-09-12T22:20:01+5:302021-09-12T22:20:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 12: In all, 29 Corona suspects found positive on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given ...
In all, 29 Corona suspects found positive on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Kabirnagar, Mukundwadi, Deolai, N-5 Cidco, Kushalnagar, Paithan Road area, Beed By-pass Road, TV Centre (One each). Others - 2.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Gangapur, Kannad (One each). Paithan - 2, Gangapur - 4, Vaijapur - 11.
2 die; total deaths: 3553
A 75 years old man from Vaijapur and a 50 years old woman from Takli Sagar, Vaijapur died in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district September 12
New patients: 29 (City 10 Rural 19)
Total patients: 1,48,351
Cured - 1,44,571
Discharged today: 23 (City 08 15 rural)
Active: 227
Deaths: 3553 (02 die on Sunday)