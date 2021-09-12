Aurangabad, Sept 12:

In all, 29 Corona suspects found positive on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Kabirnagar, Mukundwadi, Deolai, N-5 Cidco, Kushalnagar, Paithan Road area, Beed By-pass Road, TV Centre (One each). Others - 2.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Gangapur, Kannad (One each). Paithan - 2, Gangapur - 4, Vaijapur - 11.

2 die; total deaths: 3553

A 75 years old man from Vaijapur and a 50 years old woman from Takli Sagar, Vaijapur died in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district September 12

New patients: 29 (City 10 Rural 19)

Total patients: 1,48,351

Cured - 1,44,571

Discharged today: 23 (City 08 15 rural)

Active: 227

Deaths: 3553 (02 die on Sunday)