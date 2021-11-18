29 corona suspects found positive on Thursday
Aurangabad, Nov 18:
In all, 29 corona suspects found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the boxes given below.
Patients found in the city are from Chhatrapatinagar, Chikalthana, Harsul Prison Quarters area, Rajnagar (One each). Others - 6.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Kannad - 1, Gangapur - 7 and Vaijapur - 11.
2 die; total deaths: 3627
A 52 years old man from Shivajinagar and 75 years old man from Kavitkheda, Kannad died in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
28,16,675 doses administered in district on November 18
Total doses: 28,16,675 doses (first and second)
Total doses in rural areas: 17,52,171
First dose: 13,10,291
Second dose: 4,41,880
Total doses in city: 10,64,504
First dose: 6,63,850
Second dose: 4,00,654
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on November 18
New patients: 29 (City 10 Rural 19)
Total patients: 1,49,424
Cured - 1,45,683
Discharged today: 20 (City 10 10 rural)
Active: 114
Deaths: 3627 (02 die on Thursday)