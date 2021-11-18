29 corona suspects found positive on Thursday

Aurangabad, Nov 18:

In all, 29 corona suspects found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the boxes given below.

Patients found in the city are from Chhatrapatinagar, Chikalthana, Harsul Prison Quarters area, Rajnagar (One each). Others - 6.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Kannad - 1, Gangapur - 7 and Vaijapur - 11.

2 die; total deaths: 3627

A 52 years old man from Shivajinagar and 75 years old man from Kavitkheda, Kannad died in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

28,16,675 doses administered in district on November 18

Total doses: 28,16,675 doses (first and second)

Total doses in rural areas: 17,52,171

First dose: 13,10,291

Second dose: 4,41,880

Total doses in city: 10,64,504

First dose: 6,63,850

Second dose: 4,00,654

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on November 18

New patients: 29 (City 10 Rural 19)

Total patients: 1,49,424

Cured - 1,45,683

Discharged today: 20 (City 10 10 rural)

Active: 114

Deaths: 3627 (02 die on Thursday)