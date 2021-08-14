Aurangabad, Aug 14:

In all, 29 Corona suspects were found positive on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Ghati area, Ashish Hospital area, Ambedkarnagar, TV Centre, Akashwani Road (One each). Others - 8.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Soyegaon - 1, Paithan - 2, Gangapur - 6 and Vaijapur - 7.

2 die; total deaths: 3521

A 55 years old woman from Bornal Tanda, Soyegaon and 55 years old man from Maliwada died in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

1269241 vaccinated in district

In all, 1269241 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till August 14. So far, 633096 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 484373 took first dose while 148721 took second dose. In all, 636147 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 447710 took first dose while 188437 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district August 14

New patients: 29 (City 13 Rural 16)

Total patients: 1,47,743

Cured - 1,44,009

Discharged today: 39 (City 10 29 rural)

Active: 213

Deaths: 3521 (02 die on Saturday)