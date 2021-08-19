292 students declared eligible for National Means Cum Merit Scholarship

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

The list of eligible students of standard 8th from the district for National Means Cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS)-2021 was declared on Thursday. Around 292 students from the district are eligible for NMMS-2021. Most of the eligible students are from Zilla Parishad schools. A total of 2,043 students appeared for the NMMS test in the district.

Among eligible students, 118 candidates are from the general group, 41 from SC, 15 from ST, VJ 10, NT-B 5, NT-C 9, NT-D 4, 60 OBC, 30 EWS.

The Central Government started the scholarship to provide financial support to meritorious students for encouraging them to study further. The reason is that at the secondary stage class, a much weaker section child becomes labours. Each selected student gets Rs 1000 monthly, for a year, through the headmaster. The highest number of students (106) are from Vaijapur tehsil.

Examinations coordinator Y S Dabhade said that majority of students are from ZP Primary School.