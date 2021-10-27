2nd 'Divyang' ODI: India seal series 2-0

Aurangabad, Oct. 27

True to expectations, India clinched the three-match ‘Divyang’ ODI series 2-0, defeating Bangladesh by 41 runs in the second match at the lushgreen MGM ground here on Wednesday.

Put in to bat, India were skittled out for 199 in 36 overs, thanks to Nayeem Ahmed's 61 (43 balls, 6×4, 3x6) and Jagjeet Mohanty's unbeaten 48 (8×4). Aurangabad batsman and team's vice-captain Deepak Jawle made 38 with five fours and a six.

India made a shaky start and were reduced to 106 for 6 wickets before Nayeem and Mohanty pulled them out of the woods with a fine 71 runs partnership for the seventh wicket. For Bangladesh, Md. Monirujjaman bagged three wickets, while Md. Munir, Rasel and Vaben Das took two wickets apiece.

In reply, Bangladesh found the going tough in the face of a disciplined bowling by India bowlers, and were bundled out for 158 in 36.3 overs.

For India, talented pacer Abhishek Shukla, who snared 6 wickets in the opening match yesterday, continued his brilliant form by taking three wickets for 19 runs in his 6.3 overs. Feroz Ahmed, who scored a century in the opener, also took three wickets, while Kani and Nayeem chipped in with two and one wicket respectively.

The two teams will clash in the third ODI on Friday after a rest day tomorrow.