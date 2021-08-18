3 arrested for stealing construction iron rods

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

The Waluj police have arrested three more persons for looting a truck laden with construction iron rods at Shrirampur and Kopargaon in Ahmednagar district on Tuesday night.

According to the details, truck driver Umesh Sonawane on Tuesday was going from Jalna to Katraj in Pune district to deliver construction iron rods in the truck (MH 45 2122) on August 10. The thieves came in a jeep, kidnapped Sonawane and took away the truck. The truck was later found abandoned at Ghoti in Nashik district. The police team started the search of the accused in Nashik and Ahmednagar districts and arrested Aqeeb Maniyar, Mohammad Salem Qureshi (both residents of Sangamner), Nitin Jagtap (Kopargaon), and Naser Shaikh (Sakur, Sangamner) on Monday. They confessed the theft and told the names of their other accomplices. The Waluj police team went to Shrirampur and arrested Avez Zuber Shaikh (22) and Sultan Mukhtar Shaikh (26, both residents of Shrirampur) and Azaz Ansar Maniyar (21, Kopargaon) on Tuesday night. All the three accused were produced before the court and were remanded in police custody for two days.