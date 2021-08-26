3 booked for extorting money from builder

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

The Jawaharnagar police have booked three persons for demanding extortion of Rs 40 lakh from a builder to settle a case of tax evasion in the income tax department. However, the complainant clicked a video of the conversation between him and the extortionists in a hotel and lodged a complaint in the Jawaharnagar police station.

Accordingly, a case of extortion and cheating has been registered against Sanjay Parakh, Arvind Joglekar and Mahesh Chaudhary. Complainant Sushant Dattatray Giri (Shivshankar Colony) ran a construction business with the partner D P Patil in the name G P Developers and presently operating the construction sites at Aloknagar and Nakshatrawadi. However, Patil had committed suicide in May 10, 2019.

On August 7, Sanjay Parakh contacted Giri and told him that he has evaded income tax to tune of around Rs 2 crores and he will have to pay Rs 60 lakh to settle the matter. After negotiation, the amount was reduced to Rs 40 lakh. Parakh called him at a hotel on Beed By-pass road for negotiation with the income tax officer on August 10.

He introduced Arvind Joglekar as the income tax officer and Mahesh Chaudhary as his assistant. Joglekar told Giri that the income tax department has received a complaint of tax evasion against him. Giri showed his inability to give Rs 60 lakh and the deal was fixed at Rs 40 lakh, Giri mentioned in the complaint.

He also clicked the video of the conversation of the meeting and lodged a complaint in the Jawaharnagar police station.

Accused claim complaint as false

Chaudhary is the nephew of the deceased Patil, the partner in G P Developers. Giri sold around 12 plots but did not give any details of the transactions to Patil’s family members. They asked for the accounts and transaction details Giri on several occasions. Chaudhary’s friend Joglekar is an insurance advisor, and he checked all the technical details in the matter and called Giri for negotiation in a hotel. He is not ready to give the account details of around Rs 3 crores and hence lodged a false complaint against them by distorting the video, they claimed. Patil’s family members gave a complaint in this regard at the Jawaharnagar police station in this regard.