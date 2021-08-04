3 booked for slaughtering cattle

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

Three persons were booked with Kranti Chowk Police Station on Wednesday for slaughtering cattle at Sillekhana illegally.

A team of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation found some persons loading beef in a loading auto-rickshaw (MH-20-AG-5996) this morning. After enquiry, the team learnt that Asif Ayyub Qureshi, Siddiqui Gulam Qureshi and Sadik Gulam Qureshi slaughtered cattle illegally. The trio fled from the area. Team head Syed Qayyum S Husain lodged a complaint with Kranti Chowk Police Station.