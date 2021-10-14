3 commit suicide

Aurangabad, Oct 14:

Three persons committed suicide in different incidents on Wednesday.

Ritesh Rajesh Kagda (19, Gandhinagar) committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling fan at his home. He was a labour and was addicted to liquor. On Wednesday, he hanged himself. When the family members noticed about it, they rushed him to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case has been registered at Kranti Chowk police station while head constable Tukaram Rathod is further investigating the case.

In another incident, Vishnu Shivaji Sahane (40, Mukundnagar, Mukundwadi) hanged himself on Wednesday night. He is survived by wife, son and a daughter. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Mukundwadi police station.

A youth Kirti Sunil Gosavi (35, Limbejalgaon) committed suicide by hanging himself on Wednesday. A case has been registered at Waluj police station.