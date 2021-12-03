3 Corona suspects found positive on Friday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 3, 2021 11:05 PM2021-12-03T23:05:01+5:302021-12-03T23:05:01+5:30
In all, 3 corona suspects found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.
No patients was found in the city. Patients found in the rural areas are from Gangapur - 1, Vaijapur - 2.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 3
New patients: 03 (City 00 Rural 03)
Total patients: 1,49,583
Cured - 1,45,858
Discharged today: 09 (City 04 05 rural)
Active: 83
Deaths: 3642 (00 die on Friday)
Corona vaccination in district on December 3
Total Doses: 36,21,002
First Dose: 25,02,239
Second Dose: 11,18,763Open in app