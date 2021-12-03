3 Corona suspects found positive on Friday

Aurangabad, Dec 3:

In all, 3 corona suspects found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

No patients was found in the city. Patients found in the rural areas are from Gangapur - 1, Vaijapur - 2.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 3

New patients: 03 (City 00 Rural 03)

Total patients: 1,49,583

Cured - 1,45,858

Discharged today: 09 (City 04 05 rural)

Active: 83

Deaths: 3642 (00 die on Friday)

Corona vaccination in district on December 3

Total Doses: 36,21,002

First Dose: 25,02,239

Second Dose: 11,18,763