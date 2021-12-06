3 gets lifer in murder case

Aurangabad, Dec 6:

Additional sessions judge M S Deshpande on Monday sentenced accused Sandesh alias Suresh Patekar, his father Suresh Laxman Patekar and uncle Gorakh Ambabas Kokane to life imprisonment and Rs 2,500 fine each for murdering Sadashiv Yadoji Jadhav as he refused to marry his daughter with Sandesh. The order further stated that the amount of fine Rs 7,500 should be given to the kin of victim and for getting compensation for the kin of the victim, the case should be handed over the district legal service authority.

Jadhav had refused the marriage proposal of Sandesh alias Balu with his daughter Kavita. Angry with Jadhav, Sandesh, his father Suresh and uncle Gorakh stopped him while he was going for a marriage ceremony of his relative at Prasad Lawns at Beed By-pass road with his relative Raju. Suresh and Gorakh grabbed Jadhav and Sandesh stabbed him. Raju was also injured in the attack and registered his statement while undergoing treatment.

The district public prosecutor Adv Avinash S Deshpande examined nine witnesses, of which two turned hostile.