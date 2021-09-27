3 houses burgled in Satara area

Aurangabad, Sept 27:

Thieves broke into three houses at Vishwakarma Vihar and Aloknagar in the Satara area and made with the valuables amounting Rs 49,000. Cases have been registered in the Satara police station. The incidents were noticed on Monday.

Sunil Gauba Dangode (Plot No. 22, Aloknagar, Satara) lives in a rented house and had gone to his native village Andhari in Sillod tehsil on September 26. On Monday, when they returned, they found that the lock of the door was broken and jewellery worth Rs 4,000 was missing from the cupboard.

In the second incident, the thieves stole Rs 2,000 cash from the house of Pradeep Devidas Wanole (35, Aloknagar).

In the same locality, the house of Sachin Nagnath Kalaskar (40) was broken and a gold chain , Rs 5,000 cash and other articles, all amounting Rs 43,000 were stolen.

The police on receiving the information rushed to the spot. The police asked the residents to lodge the complaints but none of them came forward. Finally, in the evening, Dangode lodged the complaint, the police said.