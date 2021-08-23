3 months old kidnapped by father meets mother again

Aurangabad, Aug 23:

A three months old boy kidnapped by his own father on Saturday met his mother again next day due to the strenuous efforts of the Waluj MIDC police. The sadden mother thanks the police with tears in her eyes for getting her son back.

According to the details, Sandeep Kadam kidnapped his three months son Siddharth over domestic dispute on Saturday. His wife Aparna went to the Waluj MIDC police station and told her woes to the police. The police despite heavy rain on Saturday searched for the kidnapper father and the son in the entire Waluj MIDC area but could not find him. His mobile phone was switched off, but he sent a photo of feeding the baby with a milk bottle on Aparna’s phone. As there was no trace of Sandeep, one team went to his native place in Ahmednagar. On tracing his mobile phone location, it was found that he was in Karmala area. Meanwhile, he was aware that police was chasing him and hence he came back to Pandharpur at around 7 am with Siddharth. He then contacted his uncle and told that he has brought Siddharth with him. His uncle, Aparna’s grandmother Shobhabai Wakchaure went to Pandharpur, where he handed over Siddharth to them and fled away.

Aparna and her mother Sujata Gadekar heaved a sigh of relief on receiving the news that Siddharth was safe. She went to Waluj MIDC police station and, with tears in her eyes, thanked the police for helping her getting her son back.