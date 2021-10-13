3 motorcycles, auto-rickshaw stolen

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

The series of vehicle theft does not seem to cease in the city. Incidents of thefts of three motorcycles and an auto-rickshaw have been reported in the city.

Yuvraj Prakash Magare’s (35, Bauddhanagar, Chikalthana) auto-rickshaw (MH 20 EK 0119) was stolen by Amol Prakash Abhang (Sindhiban, Chikalthana) on October 12 at around 6.30 am from Panchvati Chowk. A case in this regard has been registered at the Cantonment police station. Devanand Totaram Salve’s (Asiad Colony, Beed By-pass) motorcycle (MH 12 MY 1324) was stolen on October 8 from his house premise.

Rajveer Hoshiyaarsingh Puniya’s (36, Tornagadhnagar, near Datta Temple) motorcycle (GJ 13 DD 1732) was stolen from his house on October 12. Both the cases have been registered at Mukundwadi police station.

Similarly, Roshan Girdhari Chavan’s (23, Bharatmata Colony, Deolai area) motorcycle was stolen from Shahnoormia Darga area on October 11. A case has been registered at the Jawaharnagar police station.