3 motorcycles, car stolen

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

Three motorcycles and a car were stolen from the city and the incidents came to the fore on August 1.

Nitin Kumarao Anvikar’s (Osmanpura) motorcycle (MH 20 FQ 7097) were stolen from Osmanpura area on July 30. Mangesh Popatling Todkar’s (Ulkanagari) car (MH 20 DJ 6478) was stolen from his house on July 30. Rajesh Sukhdeo Vyayhare’s (Shiv Shankar Colony) motorcycle (MH 20 DP 5362) was stolen from MGM Main Gate on July 21. Rajesh Suresh Chaundiye’s (Sanjaynagar) motorcycle was stolen from Totla Hospital, Maheshnagar. Cases have been registered at Osmanpura, Jawaharnagar, Cidco and Jinsi police station, respectively.