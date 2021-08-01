3 motorcycles, rickshaw stolen in city

Aurangabad, Aug 1:

The motorcycle theft series does not seem to cease; three motorcycles and an auto-rickshaw were stolen in the city. The incidents were reported on July 31.

According to the details, Rahul Kautikrao Najan’s (Hudco) motorcycle (MH 20 EC 1497) was stolen from the Maulana Azad College Gate on July 29.

Shaikh Ifaq Shaikh Fareed’s (Rokdiya Hanuman Colony, Mondha Naka) motorcycle (MH 20 ED 3226) was stolen near Prozone Mall on July 30.

Shaikh Azim Shaikh Aziz’s (Juna Mondha, Bhavaninagar) motorcycle (MH 20 EA 0809) was stolen from a hospital parking on June 12.

Similarly, an LPG auto-rickshaw (MH20 BT 72140 of Ramkisan Narhari Devarkar (Cidco) was stolen from Mondha on July 28. The cases have been registered at City Chowk, MIDC Cidco, Pundliknagar and Jinsi police stations, respectively.