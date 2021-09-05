3 motorcycles stolen in city

Aurangabad, Sept 5:

The incidents of three motorcycles thefts in the city came to the fore on September 4.

Arjun Shivaji Rode (Shivajinagar) parked his motorcycle (MH20 FB 6336) near Jawalkar School from where it was stolen. Popat Bansi Bagul (Chhatrapati Colony, Mukundwadi) had parked his motorcycle (MH20 AH 7931) in front of his home, from where it was stolen on September 1. Babasaheb Bhimrao Bade (Bajrangnagar, Sundarwadi area) parked his motorcycle (MH20 DG 9864) at Prozone Mall parking, from where it was stolen. Cases have been registered at Satara, Mukundwadi and MIDC Cidco police stations respectively.