3 motorcycles stolen in city

Aurangabad, July 28:

The motorcycle theft series does not seem to cease in the city. On July 27, it was revealed that three more motorcycles were stolen from the city.

Ajinath, Kashinath Wakale’s (31, Cidco) motorcycle (MH20 DW 1285) was stolen from the Cidco area on July 17. Kedar Balwant Joshi’s (42, Ulkanagari, Garkheda) motorcycle (MH20 CP 978) was stolen on July 26 from his house. Similarly, Shaikh Mushir Shaikh Bashir’s (22, Jalannagar) motorcycle (MH20 ES 2286) was stolen on July 25. Cases have been registered at Cidco, Jawaharnagar and Satara police stations respectively.