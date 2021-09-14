3-mths old bride complaints against hubby, in-laws for cheating her parents of Rs 10 lakh

Aurangabad, Sept 14:

Jinsi police have registered an offence against hubby and his parents on the charge of cheating wife's parents of collecting Rs 10 lakh under the pretext of getting her a job as an engineer. The complaint has been lodged by the woman married just three months ago.

The name of the accused mentioned in the complaint include husband Rohit Jagannath Potraje, Sumitra Jagannath Potraje, Chandrakala Chaggan Potraje and Rahul Jagannath Potraje (all residents of Sangramnagar in Jalna).

Police said, " The complainant Divya got married to Rohit on May 5. She is armed with a degree of B.E civil engineer and was working on a clock hour basis (CHB) in government polytechnic at Ambad (Jalna). During the discussion on the marriage proposal, the accused hubby told her father to get a good job for the to-be bride. However, the complainant's father showed his inability. As a result, the accused (to be bridegroom) told them that he is having good contacts and if they pays him Rs 10 lakh then he will get a job for Divya. The complainant's father accepted the job proposal. Later on, the duo tied their nuptial knot. Divya's father paid Rs 10 lakh in two instalments to Rohit.

Divya then moved to her bridegroom's house. After spending a fortnight, she inquired about the job. However, her husband handed over a fake appointment letter to her, after some days. On verification, she found the appointment letter to be bogus. When she questioned her husband, he abused her and started beating her. Besides, her mother-in-law, father-in-law and other in-laws warned her of telling anybody about the monetary transactions. Divya then insisted they return her father's money. Angry in-laws then kicked her out of the house on August 5. In a span of three months, the married life of the complainant got disturbed. Hence the married woman lodged a complaint with the police station against her hubby and in-laws for cheating her parents of Rs 10 lakh on Tuesday."