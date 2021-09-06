3 of a family found dead in Ahmednagar; suicide suspected

Aurangabad, Sept 6: In a tragic incident, three members of a family committed suicide due to debt burden in Vitthal Colony of Atharv Nagar area of Kedgaon, Monday morning.

The neighbours came to know about the incident and informed the Kotwali police. PI Rakesh Mangavkar rushed to the site and sent the bodies to the Civil Hospital after preliminary investigations.

The deceased have been identified as Sandip Dinkar Fatak (40), his wife Kiran (32) and 10-year-old daughter Maithili.

The police have recovered a suicide note but did not disclose its contents. Preliminary investigations revealed it to be a case of suicide. It is not yet known whether the couple first strangulated their daughter or three hanged themselves together.

According to unconfirmed report, the couple was under heavy debts that might have led them to end their lives. The police have registered a case of accidental death, pending enquiry into the case.