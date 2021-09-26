3 set ablaze friend over petty reason

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

A man was set ablaze by his friends as the former refused to give petrol from his motorcycle to them in the Garkheda area on September 19.

Dinesh Rustamrao Deshmukh (31, Motinagar) sustained minor burns.

Dinesh is a driver on a private vehicle. On September 19 afternoon, he and his friend Kiran Balaji Gadgide were talking in an open space near his house. Their other friends Nitin Sonawane and Bhagwat Gaikwad came there and asked Dinesh to give some petrol from his motorcycle, but he refused. Later, Bhagwat insisted Dinesh to give some petrol. After taking the petrol, Nitin demanded for more petrol, but Dinesh refused.

Bhagwat got angry and asked Nitin to throw the petrol on Dinesh. When Nitin threw the petrol, Bhagwat threw a burning matchstick on Dinesh. He sustained 25 percent burns and his family members immediately rushed him to a private hospital.

A case has been registered against three friends while API Sheshrao Khatane is further investigating the case.