3 severely beat worker

Aurangabad, Oct 7:

The Waluj MIDC police have booked three miscreants for severely beating a worker going to a company at Waluj MIDC area on Monday night.

According to the detail, Sagar Pralhad Marathe (36, Laxminagar Society, Bajajnagar) was going to his workplace on Monday night. On the way he met his friends Shreyas Papadkar and two others. They abused and severely beat him with sticks. The passers-by Sunil Tathe and Sandeep Patil intervened and rescued Sagar. Later, Sagar lodged a complaint against Papadkar and two others.