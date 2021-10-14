3-yr-old girl dies after falling from balcony

Aurangabad, Oct 14:

In a tragic incident, a three-year-old Syed Maira Syed Alim (resident of Juna Bazaar near Buddi Lane) died after falling from the balcony of the fourth floor of the building, on Wednesday afternoon.

Maira's father Alim is a cook and was staying with his wife, two daughters and one son. The family was staying on the fourth floor of the building situated in Juna Bazaar locality. Maira's brother and sister had gone to attend their Arabic classes, while her mother was boiling water for bathing. As a result, Maira was alone in the house. She was playing in the gallery or balcony of their floor. She suddenly fell down from the balcony at around 3 pm. Before her mother reaches the balcony hearing her screams, Maira had fallen down.

She was rushed to the injured state at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), but the little girl died while undergoing treatment. City Chowk police station has registered an offence of accidental death.