3-yr-old girl kidnapped during midnight hours

Aurangabad, Aug 14:

A three-year-old girl, Deepali Rahul Ingle, has been kidnapped while she was sleeping with her mother in a hut, near Dhoot Hospital, during midnight hours on August 12. Cidco MIDC police have registered the case. Police fear the girl may have been kidnapped by a gang involved in child-begging.

The couple Rahul and Renuka hails from Bidar (in Karnatak) and was staying in one of the huts, existing close to the hospital, for the past one and a half years. The couple was earning their livelihood by doing petty jobs. They were blessed with Deepali and a six-month-old son. Two days ago Rahul had gone out of station for some work. As a result, Renuka along with the kids was sleeping in the hut on August 11. When she woke up at 12.30 am, Deepali was missing. She searched for her in the nearby huts. Later on, Renuka informed PSI Meera Lad, who was patrolling with her team in the night. The cops also searched for her in the night and the second day but were in vain.

Deepali is fair in colour. Her physique is medium and her height is two and a half feet. She has long hair and was wearing Red T-shirt with yellow-violet colour leggings and bentex bangles. She speaks Marathi and there is a burn mark near the knee on her left leg. The police inspector Vithal Pote has appealed to the citizens to contact the police station if they come across the girl of the above description.