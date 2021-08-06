30 Corona suspects found positive on Friday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 6, 2021 11:05 PM2021-08-06T23:05:01+5:302021-08-06T23:05:01+5:30
In all, 30 Corona suspects found positive on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Aurangabad, Beed By-pass, Satara area, Chhatrapatinagar, Military Hospital area (One each). N-9 - 2.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Phulambri, Gangapur, Kannad, Khuldabad (One each). Paithan - 3, Vaijapur - 15.
2 die; Total deaths: 3511
An 82 years old man from Manur, Vaijapur died in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). A 51 years old man from Virgaon, Vaijapur died in a private hospital.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district August 6
New patients: 30 (City 07 Rural 23)
Total patients: 1,47,581
Cured - 1,43,770
Discharged today: 25 (City 07 18 rural)
Active: 300
Deaths: 3511 (02 die on Friday)