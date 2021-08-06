Aurangabad, Aug 6:

In all, 30 Corona suspects found positive on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Aurangabad, Beed By-pass, Satara area, Chhatrapatinagar, Military Hospital area (One each). N-9 - 2.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Phulambri, Gangapur, Kannad, Khuldabad (One each). Paithan - 3, Vaijapur - 15.

2 die; Total deaths: 3511

An 82 years old man from Manur, Vaijapur died in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). A 51 years old man from Virgaon, Vaijapur died in a private hospital.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district August 6

New patients: 30 (City 07 Rural 23)

Total patients: 1,47,581

Cured - 1,43,770

Discharged today: 25 (City 07 18 rural)

Active: 300

Deaths: 3511 (02 die on Friday)