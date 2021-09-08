30 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

In all, 30 Corona suspects were found positive on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Jainagar Osmanpura, N-11 (One each). Ghati area - 2, Others - 3, N-9 - 4.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Paithan - 1, Aurangabad - 3, Gangapur - 4, Vaijapur - 11.

2 die; total deaths: 3546

A 79 years old woman from Paithan Gate died in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and a 69 years old woman from Golwadi, Vaijapur died in a private hospital.

1674199 vaccinated in district

In all, 1674199 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till September 8. So far, 931524 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 730278 took first dose while 201246 took second dose. In all, 742675 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 518780 took first dose while 223895 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district September 8

New patients: 30 (City 11 Rural 19)

Total patients: 1,48,258

Cured - 1,44,479

Discharged today: 16 (City 08 08 rural)

Active: 233

Deaths: 3546 (02 die on Wednesday)