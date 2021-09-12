30 pc weightage to be given for RRC presentation; marking scheme for Ph D admissions announced

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has announced a marking scheme for Ph D presentation to be given before the Research and Recognition Committee (RRC).

The university will give 70 percentage weightage for the Ph D Entrance Test (PET) or GATE or NET, M Phil, while 30 per cent will be given to presentation.

Each candidate will have to give a presentation on the research proposal before the respective subject RRC.

The schedule of 11 subjects was already released while the timetable of other subjects would be announced in a phased manner. There is a weightage of 30 marks to the presentation.

Of them, five marks will be given each to Undergraduate, Postgraduate per cent, research paper and oral presentation each. A total of 10 will be allotted for the research proposal.

The merit list of candidates will be prepared on the basis of presentation and performance in PET or GATE, or NET result.

The PET was conducted between January and March for Ph D admissions in the first phase of the admission process. Those who have qualified national tests like NET, GATE were given exemption from appearing PET. The registration for presentation in the second Phase of admissions was completed in June this year.