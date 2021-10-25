300 grievances related to land acquisition pending

Aurangabad, Oct 25:

Nearly 300 grievances of land acquisition for Solapur-Dhule national highway are pending before the tribunal.

It may be noted the national highway passes through the district. The announcement of the road work was made in 2011.

The process of land acquisition in Osmanabad, Beed, Jalna and Aurangabad began in 2011 and ended in 2016.

However, the redressal of not all the grievances related to the increase in land compensation was done. The compensation was given on the basis of land classified as rural and city.

District collector office acquired land from Pachod to Jhalta Phata while the sub-divisional officer (Aurangabad) acquired land from Jhalta to Kasabkheda. Kannad sub-divisional office did the acquisition of land from Kasabkheda to Kannad.

The land was acquired for up to 80 km for the road. The compensation was given to the landowners as per the then orders of land acquisition. There are complaints about getting increased compensation. The hearing of grievances like the wrong rate of land acquisition, shortcomings in the registry, error in compensation calculation were held before the tribunal. Total 300 such complaints that are pending. District collector Sunil Chavan held a hearing on the grievances on Monday.