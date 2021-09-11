31 feet high 'Eco Green Ganesha' in Cidco

Aurangabad, Sept 11:

A 31 feet high 'Eco Green Ganesha' has been constructed by Kulswamini Pratishthan at Cidco N-6 using plywood, wooden planks, coconut leaf mats and flowers.

Continuing the tradition of celebrating a unique Ganeshotsav, the Kulswamini Pratishthan this year has set up a eco-friendly green Ganesh model. In all 20 pieces of wooden plywood were used for the figure. A sheet of coconut leaves was made and flowers were placed on it. Paper plates and saucers were skilfully used for decoration. The crown is adorned with golden paper bowls, colourful stones and leaves. Ganesha's teeth were made using paper glass. The beautiful rangoli was made using 200 steel and fiber bowls. Vilas Korde, the president of the foundation, came up with the idea of creating this magnificent image. Alka Korde, Pallavi Kulkarni, Mandar Kulkarni, Achyut Kulkarni, Chandramuni Jayabhay and others worked hard to create the image.