31K TET- holders get relief from Govt, certificate declared validity for life

By Mehboob Inamdar

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

Thousands of Maharashtra-Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA-TET) qualified candidates heaved a sigh of relief after the State Government declared their certificate valid for life.

It may be noted the TET is conducted every year as eligibility for teachers jobs in the schools of the State. The maximum validity of the TET certificate is seven years. The recruitment was not held for years.

The Central Government has increased the validity of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) certificate for a lifetime from seven years to enhance the employment opportunities for candidates seeking a career in the teaching field.

More than 31,000 candidates who qualified eligibility test in 2013 will be deprived of the teacher’s job as the validity of their certificate was to end soon. A letter was issued to all education officers of the State by the commissioner of MSCE recently, mentioned that the validity period of the TET qualification certificate for an appointment, unless otherwise notified by Government, will remain valid for life.

TET candidates welcome decision

Prashant Shinde Patil, a TET-holder, said that the Central government had given relief to CTET candidates while students were waiting for increasing validity of State level eligibility examination since June.

“The decision of State Government is a mental relief for candidates like me. It will also save our money and time in a post-Covid situation,” he added.

Founder president of DTED, BEd Student Association Santosh Magar

said that there is no need for validity when one is declared eligible in a test while the TET certificate had a validity of seven years.

“I feel that there was no need to have such type of validity condition which was needed amendment. We welcome the Government's decision to enhance validity for life as job opportunities remain intact of thousands of students in the State,” he added.