32 Corona suspects found positive on Thursday

Aurangabad, Sept 9:

In all, 32 Corona suspects were found positive on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Gulmandi - 2 and Auditor’s society - 5.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Paithan (Two each). Gangapur - 4, Vaijapur - 19.

One dies: total deaths: 3547

A 68 years old man from Paithan Gate died in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

1686649 vaccinated in district

In all, 1686649 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till September 9. So far, 941641 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 738241 took first dose while 203400 took second dose. In all, 745008 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which,520110 took first dose while 224890 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district September 9

New patients: 32 (City 05 Rural 27)

Total patients: 1,48,290

Cured - 1,44,502

Discharged today: 23 (City 07 16 rural)

Active: 241

Deaths: 3547 (01 dies on Thursday)