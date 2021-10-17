336 objections raised about MHT-CET 2021 question & answer keys of

Aurangabad, Oct 17:

Aspirants of Engineering and Pharmacy submitted 336 objections to the question and answer keys of MHT-CET held across the State recently.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) conducted the entrance test for admissions to Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Agriculture undergraduate degree courses across the State from September 20 to October 1.

A special session was held on October 9 for those who missed the test because of rain and flooding. The result will be declared on or before October 28.

The provisional answer keys of the examination were released on October 11 and objections were invited about it from the candidates.

The test was conducted in 28 sessions. The total number of questions used for MHT-CET was 4,650 which included subjects Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. Out of 4,650 questions, only 15 unique question ID objections were found valid.

The SCETC received 336 objections includes 111 unique objection ID's. The chief moderators and moderators of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology (PCM/B) subject have gone through the candidates' objections and submitted the report.

As per the report, the changes will be incorporated into the database and the result will be processed. MHT-CET-2021 scorecard containing percentile score for the respective

Group (PCB and PCM) will be made available to the candidate's in their login by October 28, 2021. The Cell made it clear that no communication regarding the objections would be entertained thereafter.

Candidates are likely to get marks of 15 questions as their objections were found valid. The highest number of objections (180) raised about question paper of Chemistry followed by Physics (82) and Mathematics (68).