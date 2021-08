34 Corona suspects found positive on Saturday

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

In all, 34 Corona suspects were found positive on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Satara Police Station area, Chikalthana, Mahajan Colony, Tapadiyanagar, Honajinagar, Shivajinagar (One each). Kumbharwada area - 2, Beed By-pass - 3, Harsul area - 12.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Vaijapur - 1, Paithan - 2, Aurangabad, Gangapur (Four each).

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district August 28

New patients: 34 (City 23 Rural 11)

Total patients: 1,47,983

Cured - 1,44,283

Discharged today: 17 (City 08 09 rural)

Active: 171

Deaths: 3529 (00 dies on Saturday)