Aurangabad, July 31:

In all, 35 Corona suspects found positive on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found positive in the city are from Bharatnagar, Devdi Bazar (One each). Beed By-pass - 3, Others - 6.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Kannad - 1, Aurangabad - 2, Gangapur - 4, Paithan - 8, Vaijapur - 9.

5 die; total deaths: 3500

A 63 years old woman from Vaijapur, 50 years old man from Palshi, Kannad and 45 years old patients from Karkhana, Sillod died in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

A 68 years old man from Jamdi Ghat (Wadner), Kannad and 66 yars old woman from Dattanagar, Aurangabd died in private hospitals.

1162313 persons vaccinated in district

In all, 1162313 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till July 31. So far, 575381 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 441210 took first dose while 134171 took second dose. In all, 586932 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 415673 took first dose while 171259 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district July 31

New patients: 35 (City 11 Rural 24)

Total patients: 1,47,407

Cured - 1,43,611

Discharged today: 25 (City 07 18 rural)

Active: 296

Deaths: 3500 (05 die on Saturday)