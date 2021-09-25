35 posts of judges are vacant in Bombay High Court

1.75 lakh cases pending in Aurngabad bench

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

There are 94 posts of Judges approved in the Aurangabad, Nagpur and Goa bench of the Bombay High Court. Meanwhile, there will be 35 posts vacant after the retirement of Justice Sunil P Deshmukh, who is retiring on September 27, 2021. There are also 5 to 6 judges who will retire in the next few months.

The remaining 59 judges, in the three benches, are responsible for settling pending cases in the Bombay High Court. Out of them, 12 Justices of the Aurangabad bench are responsible for settling 1.75 lakh pending cases and also deal with the new cases being filed daily. There are a large number of pending cases in the High Courts across the country for a long time. From time to time various measures are taken by the National Lok Adalat, Permanent Lok Adalat, Legal services authority to resolve and settle the pending cases expeditiously.

Existing judges hear a large number of cases till late every day to settle the cases. Yet, a large number of cases are filed daily. As a result, the number of existing judges is insufficient to settle pending cases. Therefore, it is necessary to appoint judges to fill the vacancies. Efforts are being made in that direction, Chief Justice Dipankar Datta had said while addressing the Aurangabad bench's anniversary function recently. Advocates are also waiting for the filling up of vacant posts.