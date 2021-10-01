350 resident doctors at GMCH participate in the strike

Aurangabad, Oct 1:

The resident doctors at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) went on an indefinite strike for various demands. The strike affected the outpatient department, except for emergency services. No surgery was performed during the day. In all, 350 doctors participated in the strike.

The Central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) organization has called an indefinite strike as no solution has been reached through high-level discussions and meetings. The resident doctors stopped regular work except for emergency services. The effect was seen on ward and OPD patient care. President of the Aurangabad MARD Dr Akshay Kshirsagar said, the doctors were glorified as warriors in the corona period, now the same warriors are being ignored by the government.

Academic losses occurred due to covid work, so the education fees should be waived. Sanitation and basic facilities should be provided to the students by repairing the hostels. Covid allowance given by Mumbai municipal corporation should be given to doctors at GMCH. Decisions should be implemented immediately. Vice president Dr Hrushikesh Phadnis, Dr Parin Chheda, secretary Dr Hrushikesh Gavhane, Dr Saurabh Dighule, Dr Yogita Deore and others were present.

Discussions underway

Although emergency services were running smoothly, no surgery was performed on Friday. The maternity ward of the gynecology department and the caesarean section were operating smoothly. High-level discussions are underway to find a solution to the strike, said acting dean Dr Varsha Rotte-Kaginalkar.