36 Corona suspects found positive on Saturday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 24, 2021 11:00 PM2021-07-24T23:00:01+5:302021-07-24T23:00:01+5:30
Aurangabad, July 24: In all, 36 Corona suspects were found positive on Saturday. For details, refer to the box ...
Aurangabad, July 24:
In all, 36 Corona suspects were found positive on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Garkheda area, Vedantnagar (One each). Ghati area, Others (Two each).
Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Kannad (Three each). Gangapur - 4, Paithan - 6, Vaijapur - 14.
2 die; total deaths: 3483
A 25 years old woman from Pimpalgaon, Gangapur died at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and a 61 years old woman from Borsar, Vaijapur died in a private hospital.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district July 24
New patients: 36 (City 06 Rural 30)
Total patients: 1,47,177
Cured - 1,43,388
Discharged today: 17 (City 03 14 rural)
Active: 306
Deaths: 3483 (02 die on Saturday)Open in app