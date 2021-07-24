36 Corona suspects found positive on Saturday

Aurangabad, July 24:

In all, 36 Corona suspects were found positive on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Garkheda area, Vedantnagar (One each). Ghati area, Others (Two each).

Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Kannad (Three each). Gangapur - 4, Paithan - 6, Vaijapur - 14.

2 die; total deaths: 3483

A 25 years old woman from Pimpalgaon, Gangapur died at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and a 61 years old woman from Borsar, Vaijapur died in a private hospital.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district July 24

New patients: 36 (City 06 Rural 30)

Total patients: 1,47,177

Cured - 1,43,388

Discharged today: 17 (City 03 14 rural)

Active: 306

Deaths: 3483 (02 die on Saturday)