Aurangabad, Aug 1:

In all, 36 Corona suspects found positive on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Akashwani, Ghati area, Mayanagar, Cidco, Army Camp (One each). Satara area, Others (Two each).

Patients found in the rural areas are from Kannad - 1, Paithan - 3, Gangapur - 4, Vaijapur - 19.

One dies; total deaths: 3501

A 25 years old woman from Bilwani, Vaijapur died in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

1163058 vaccinated in district

In all, 1163058 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till August 1. So far, 576126 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 441845 took first dose while 134281 took second dose. In all, 586932 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 415673 took first dose while 171259 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district August 1

New patients: 36 (City 09 Rural 27)

Total patients: 1,47,443

Cured - 1,43,635

Discharged today: 24 (City 08 16 rural)

Active: 307

Deaths: 3501 (01 dies on Sunday)