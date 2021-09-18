Aurangabad, Sept 18:

In all, 37 Corona suspects found positive on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Madhumaltinagar, Vidyaniketan Colony, Mukundwadi Police Station area, Deolai area (One each). Vinayaknagar, Itkheda (Two each). Others - 3.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Paithan (Two each), Gangapur - 9, Vaijapur - 13.

1815162 vaccinated in district

In all, 1815162 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till September 18. So far, 1032730 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 808477 took first dose while 224253 took second dose. In all, 782432 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 532839 took first dose while 249593 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on September 18

New patients: 37 (City 11 Rural 26)

Total patients: 1,48,482

Cured - 1,44,706

Discharged today: 27 (City 09 18 rural)

Active: 215

Deaths: 3561 (00 dies on Saturday)