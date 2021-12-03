37K new electors to be listed under SVEEP evaluation programme-Election officials to delete names of 14K voters; shift constituency of 2K electors

Aurangabad, Dec 3:

Acting upon the orders of the State Election Commission (SEC), the election branch at the District Collectorate had implemented the SVEEP evaluation programme in the district in November 2021. The citizens, especially those completing 18 years of age on January 1, 2022, were appealed to register their names. The other requests like the correction in names, change of constituencies, deletion of names etc were also entertained during the programme.

37K new electors in district

A total of 37,759 citizens (who had either completed or will be completing their age of 18 years) from the district submitted Form 6 through the Booth Level Officers (BLOs). It includes 6,551 from Kannad, 3,523 from Sillod, 3,653 from Phulambri, 3,282 from Aurangabad Central, 3,768 from Aurangabad West, 1,891 from Aurangabad East, 5,946 from Paithan, 5,271 from Gangapur and 3,871 from Vaijapur tehsils.

The evaluation programme was launched by the Election Commission of India (ECI) through SECs in the districts, where the term of local self-bodies like municipal corporation, municipal council, nagar panchayat, zilla parishad and panchayat samitis, falling under their jurisdictions are ending in 2022. The programme was executed between November 1-30, 2021, while the comments and objections on registrations were welcomed till December 5, the objections were settled through a hearing by December 20 and the final electors' list will be published on January 5, 2022. The updated list will be utilised during the forthcoming local-self body elections.

Boxxxxxxxxxxx

Form 6 (registration of names) - 37,759

Form 7 (deleting names) - 14,019

Form 8 (correction in names) - 6,020 and

Form 8A (shift in constituency/ward) - 2,012