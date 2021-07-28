381 police under police commissionerate transferred

Aurangabad, July 28:

In all, 381 police personnel in various police stations and police commissionerate headquarter were transferred. The commissioner of police Dr. Nikhil Gupta issued orders that the transferred officers should join the new posting by July 29.

The Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI), head constables, Naiks, constables completing two years service at the special branches at the police commissionerate or five years in the police station were transferred considering the preferences last week.

Accordingly, the transfer orders were released on Wednesday. The order stated that the concerned officers should immediately relieve the transferred policemen, and they should submit the report of joining to the concerned office immediately. The investigating officers should hand over the investigation of the cases to the concerned transferred officers, the order added.