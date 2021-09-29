39 mandals in district experience heavy rains on 2nd day too

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

rains lashed 39 mandals of the district on a consecutive second day on Wednesday because of the impact of Gulab storm.

Marathwada has received 150 per cent rainfall till today. The annual average rainfall is 1020.3 MM against 679.5 MM. Aurangabad and Jalna districts have received maximum rainfall. These two districts have recorded 160 and 183 per cent rainfall, respectively.

A total of 182 mandals received heavy rains on Tuesday, while 39 mandals recorded heavy rains on Wednesday as well. The division recorded 61 MM on September 28, while 23.9 MM today.