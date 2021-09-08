4 attempt suicide

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

Four persons attempted suicide by consuming poison in different incidents in the city. All the four were admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Anil Santosh Kamble (27, near Renukamata Mandir, Beed By-pass) consumed poison on Wednesday at around 2 pm. Similarly, Asma Salman Pathan (30, Begumpura), Mamta Indal Rajput (17, Himayat Baug) consumed poison and were admitted to GMCH. Hakim Mehboob Shaikh (30, Azad Chowk) consumed poison on August 31 and has been admitted to GMCH.